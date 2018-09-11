New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ last Cy Young winner wants Jacob deGrom to be next
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 16m
The last Mets pitcher to win the Cy Young Award says he is pulling hard for Jacob deGrom to receive the honor this season. “I can’t be objective,” R.A. Dickey told The Post on Tuesday. “I want
Tweets
-
RT @MikeBerardino: Morneau, #mntwins special assistant, re: Mauer’s RISP average of .389: “That’s the part that tells me he still has… https://t.co/bTaMQizl3VBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I’ve made several jokes about what prospect-related **** will be etched on my tombstone but “we had Juan Soto 12th… https://t.co/SYTakztOFBBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@therealarieber: David Wright wants to prove himself to the #Mets, something Jacob deGrom already has done this se… https://t.co/sovUrNj2R6Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets can't support deGrom in loss to Marlins https://t.co/qveFc8GGgVTV / Radio Network
-
Jacob deGrom set another impressive record, and suffered another loss: https://t.co/ZV9nwYxMHBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
and now the game ends with an out by Schoop (h/t @ericstephen)Williams replaces Jennings to face Bryant. Scopes Monkey Trial anyone?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets