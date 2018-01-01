New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1031699664

Mets' deGrom breaks 108-year-old record with latest quality start

by: Jason Wilson The Score 1m

In case you hadn't realized, Jacob deGrom is pretty good at pitching.The New York Mets right-hander went seven innings against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, striking out nine and allowing two runs on three hits. With this outing, he broke a major-le

Tweets