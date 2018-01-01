New York Mets

Marlins hand deGrom latest hard-luck loss, beat Mets 5-3

by: Associated Press Yahoo Sports 42s

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom took his latest hard-luck loss in a record-setting season, getting outpitched by Jose Urena as the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Tuesday night.

