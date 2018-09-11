New York Mets

USA Today
Ee9f68115f4940bebc717ab26987139e

Marlins hand deGrom latest hard-luck loss, beat Mets 5-3

by: @usatoday USA Today 58s

Jacob deGrom took his latest hard-luck loss in a record-setting season, getting outpitched by Jose Urena as the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-3

Tweets