New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

deGrom sets MLB record in loss

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

NEW YORK -- Among this season's more telling statistics is the fact that, entering Tuesday's play, Jacob deGrom led the Majors in pitches thrown in tied or one-run games. Unleashing more than three-quarters of his pitches in those situations, deGrom...

Tweets