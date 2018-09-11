New York Mets
Gary Cohen mentions wall for no reason after baseball already gone
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Here is some pure Trackwalling even if he didn’t mention the track. Watch the ball. Look where the ball is when Gary says “near the wall.” That my friends is some pure Sterlingesque Trackwalling. Gare is on autopilot here and is saying phrases that..
