New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Breaks 108-Year-Old MLB Record
by: Meredith Videos — Yahoo Sports 4m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom broke a 108-year-old MLB record on Tuesday night, allowing three or fewer runs for the 26th consecutive start.
Tweets
-
Noah Syndergaard@WayneRandazzo Too much is being made about the Cy Young. It's a personal accomplishment. What did it do for the te… https://t.co/MXsbiEkqpuTV / Radio Personality
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: 'I would definitely lobby' to pitch on short rest https://t.co/NNvirCD9i8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Cubs a good bet vs. Brewers https://t.co/sSLDS8NS6pBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: 'I would definitely lobby' to pitch on short rest https://t.co/yhg5TjxUy2TV / Radio Network
-
Mets' last Cy Young winner wants Jacob deGrom to be next https://t.co/EROGClBuLT via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Video Recap from Tuesday's loss to the Marlins https://t.co/yB2VCgffZKBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets