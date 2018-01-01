New York Mets

Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Breaks 108-Year-Old MLB Record

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom broke a 108-year-old MLB record on Tuesday night, allowing three or fewer runs for the 26th consecutive start.

