New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets' Jacob deGrom: 'I would definitely lobby' to pitch on short rest

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

Just hours after manager Mickey Callaway said Jacob deGrom wouldn't start on short rest unless the team was in the midst of a playoff run, the Mets' ace responded by saying he'd lobby for it.

Tweets