New York Mets

BP Mets
Dximobqx0aesnse

Game recap September 11: Defense fails deGrom. Again.

by: Lukas Vlahos Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 57s

Primer After being scratched due to weather concerns on Sunday and rained out on Monday, Jacob deGrom finally got to take the mound against the Marlins on Tuesday night.

Tweets