New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-11-at-3.42.04-pm

Mets Police Morning Laziness: playing for one man unless that man is David Wright

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Let’s start with some fun. pic.twitter.com/8DFYbTueS7 — Mike Montaigne (@montmets) September 12, 2018 Blue Man Group? Anyway I hate this team because a) they are lame and won’t wear the caps. b) they won’t let David Wright play. Here’s a recap of the...

Tweets