New York Mets

North Jersey
4285ce32-3eae-4eee-8340-6bed484bf0c5-20180911_khr_fb5_075

For Jacob deGrom, sometimes one pitch is the difference in his NY Mets starts

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 2m

Jacob deGrom was beat on one pitch Tuesday night in the New York Mets' 5-3 loss to Miami.

Tweets