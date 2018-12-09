New York Mets

Fox Sports
9f442dc8-82a2-a621-38bb-cdefc78e0fc3_1318544963805_2628000_1280x720_1318575171521.vresize.1200.630.high.89

Let's play 2: Marlins rookies get the starts in doubleheader against Mets

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 13m

The Miami Marlins have rookie right-hander Trevor Richards and Jeff Brigham getting the starts as they take on the New York Mets for a doubleheader Wednesday.

Tweets