New York Mets

Mets Merized
7a8d3664-e450-4701-9ffb-8b22108c1712-560x373

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 4:10 PM (Game 1)

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 2m

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 • 4:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, N.Y.RHP Trevor Richards (3-8, 4.73) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (10-7, 3.39)SNY • WOR 710 AM • 104.3 WAXQ-FM HD 2 • ESPN 1050

Tweets