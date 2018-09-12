New York Mets
Longtime Mets PR man Jay Horwitz to transition into new role as team historian - NY Daily News
by: Eric Barrow — NY Daily News 1m
The heart and soul of the Mets is moving on. Jay Horwitz, the franchise’s longtime Vice President of Media Relations will become the team’s first ever Vice President, Alumni Public Relations and Team Historian at season’s end, the Mets announced.
