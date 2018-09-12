New York Mets

Rising Apple
664189630-atlanta-braves-v-new-york-mets.jpg

Mets: Money matters too much in the return of David Wright

by: Mike Marrano Fansided: Rising Apple 4m

David Wright sounds ready to return to the New York Mets, but ownership's unwillingness to pay his contract continues to hold him off the field. The last g...

Tweets