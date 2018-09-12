New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Awards: Should a pitcher win the NL MVP Award?
by: Mueller — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2m
Based on advanced metrics the three best players in the NL have been pitchers, but will it be enough for one to win the NL MVP Award when MLB awards are an...
Tweets
-
Congratulations to the legendary Jay Horwitz. #Mets.Only Jay Horwitz can bring out the #Mets legends like this! Kranepool, Gooden, Hernandez, Strawberry, Wilson, Ojeda… https://t.co/VrUuFzLCJ8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This radar says it's going to be green blobs until 9 p.m.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @WayneRandazzo: Noah Syndergaard https://t.co/2psGDAqY1cBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Is the "deGrom is on a bad team and hasn't pitched in meaningful games" argument something people really believe? O… https://t.co/mpZqbo1zheBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: I want to extend a big thank you to Jim Abbott for speaking to me today for an upcoming @MetsMerized interview. Gr… https://t.co/X8c5zZWcSPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets hope to have a GM for the GM meetings.Re: Mets' GM search: there's a long list of names (many of which you've heard by now) & doesn't appear interviews h… https://t.co/lRtCCSOL88Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets