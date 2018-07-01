New York Mets

Mets Merized
Alonso Understands Why He Wasn’t Promoted, Prepared To Prove He Belongs

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

Peter Alonso spoke to reporters at Citi Field today and while he clearly is still not thrilled of the Mets decision to not call him up, said that he understands why the Mets reached that decision.

