New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

Mets prospect Alonso arrives at Citi Field, but not to play

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 3m

Top Mets prospect Peter Alonso was finally in uniform at Citi Field on Wednesday, just not as part of New York's active roster. Alonso was honored on the field as the Mets' minor league player of the year about two weeks after New York frustrated its...

Tweets