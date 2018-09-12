New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets decide to get act together when it comes to Alumni!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
I’m going to put some parts of this in another color because they should not be glossed over….my comments will be in Italics in the same color…. METS PR LEGEND JAY HORWITZ TO TAKE ON NEW ROLE Alumni Public Relations and Team Historian will be Focus ...
Tweets
-
Yes, please! It would give us poor souls something to hold on to..@esbbob Any record for longest rain delay? @AlbaneseLauraBeat Writer / Columnist
-
How much did Jay Horowitz want the Mets to do well? I remember during one long winning streak in 2001 he wouldn't p… https://t.co/aYqNj8byh0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It's raining harder.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Let's check in on the Mets.Rain delay: hour five. People are getting loopy.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Rain delay: hour five. People are getting loopy.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets are waiting until everyone gives up then they will just tell us Wright played but we missed it.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets