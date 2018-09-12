New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-jay-horwitz-david-wright-mets-20180912

'I love you, man': Mets past and present gather to pay tribute to long-time PR guru Jay Horwitz - NY Daily News

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 56s

Jay Horwitz will assume a new role within the Mets organization.

Tweets