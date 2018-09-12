New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
'I love you, man': Mets past and present gather to pay tribute to long-time PR guru Jay Horwitz - NY Daily News
by: Kristie Ackert — NY Daily News 56s
Jay Horwitz will assume a new role within the Mets organization.
Tweets
-
.@JeffMcNeil805 can fly. Not literally. But almost. ???Official Team Account
-
Alonso said Adrian Gonzalez gave him this advice in camp: "Don’t be smooth, be under control.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
How about that? Greg Bird breaks up the no-hitter. Huh.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I completely forgot I bought a fanny pack a few hours ago in a panicked haze until this moment. What have I done?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jay Horwitz, VP of Alumni Relations and Bear HolderBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good gracious. Jeff McNeil is hitting .344/.402/.500 with 1.8 WAR in just 45 games. At what point do we just assume… https://t.co/Ls3tSzb7sFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets