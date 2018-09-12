New York Mets

Alonso wins Mets' Minor League PoY Award

NEW YORK -- In the end, Peter Alonso did make it to Citi Field this season -- just not in the way he wanted. Alonso was on hand Wednesday to accept his Sterling Minor League Player of the Year Award, for a season that saw him hit .285 with 36 homers and..

