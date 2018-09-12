New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Players old and new gather to honor Horwitz

by: N/A MLB: Mets 26s

NEW YORK -- They came from the 1969 team, from the '86 World Series champions and the 2000 and '15 runners-up. They came from around the country to Citi Field, where players, managers, coaches and front-office members past and present feted Jay Horwitz...

Tweets