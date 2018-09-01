New York Mets

Mets Merized
Rain

Mets Set To Start at 9:45 PM, Likely Have Doubleheader Tomorrow

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

The Mets will now play one game tonight that starts at 9:45 p.m. instead of two due to the rain at Citi Field. Instead, they will likely have a doubleheader tomorrow that will start at 3:10 p.m. a

Tweets