Mets vs. Marlins – double header – 9/12/18 RAIN DELAY
by: Matt Netter — Mets 360 7m
The Mets-Marlins double header scheduled to start at 4:05 pm, has now been pushed to a 9:45 start following a very lengthy rain delay. Not counting the vendors and ushers, it looks like there are b…
Tweets
Worth the wait. #MetsWin! FINAL: #Mets 13 - Miami 0 Box: https://t.co/oMfFhOnlmwOfficial Team Account
Best wishes to @Jay_HorwitzPR on the new gig and thanks for all of the help and professionalism. My favorite prank… https://t.co/qK91SiKWvhBeat Writer / Columnist
Would it have killed Callaway to treat all those diehards who endured tonight to a Zack Wheeler shutout? Geez...Blogger / Podcaster
Wheeler 8 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K, 89 pitches. Sewald pitching the ninth.TV / Radio Network
Oh cmon Mickey. You really didn’t let Wheeler finish this thingMinors
