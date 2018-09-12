New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-11-at-3.42.04-pm

Wilpon and Wright meet! Big Announcement on Thursday!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Sure I’ll take some clicks. We are told that Jeff and David finally met and there is a plan… …and the plan will be revealed tomorrow.  You would think a three hour (and counting) rain delay would motivate some bet reporter to work the story but nothing...

Tweets