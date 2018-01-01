New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets to play Thursday doubleheader after long rain delay

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Mother Nature didn't help the Mets on Wednesday night as they could only get one of their games against the Marlins in. So, a single-admission doubleheader has been scheduled for Thursday, starting at 3:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Tweets