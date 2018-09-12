New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets-Marlins to finish twin bill on Thursday

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- Five hours and 35 minutes after their doubleheader was supposed to begin, the Mets and Marlins finally took the field at 9:45 p.m. ET Wednesday at Citi Field. It was enough time for them to crank out an official game, but not enough for them..

Tweets