New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jose-reyes

MMO Game Recap: Mets, Wheeler Filet Fish 13-0

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 3m

The New York Mets (66-78) shellacked the Miami Marlins (57-87) by a score of 13-0 at Citi Field late Wednesday night.PitchingZack Wheeler was absolutely dominant, allowing just one hit and thr

Tweets