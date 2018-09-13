New York Mets

USA Today
0102344adc3d46a5a2184f5829fbf78a

Mets pounce after 5 1/2-hour rain delay, beat Marlins 13-0

by: @usatoday USA Today 2m

Zack Wheeler and Jay Bruce helped the New York Mets jump on the Miami Marlins following a 5-hour, 35-minute rain delay, capping a long, soggy day with a 13-0 win

