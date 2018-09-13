New York Mets

North Jersey
3bd4cb06-a7df-494b-bfb4-be318ab5e78e-marlins_mets_baseball_6

After 335-minute rain delay, NY Mets tattoo Marlins 13-0

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 3m

The Mets topped the Marlins, 13-0, after a five hour and 35 minute delay.

Tweets