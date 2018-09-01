New York Mets

Fox Sports
Marlins held scoreless by Mets after 5 1/2-hour rain delay

by: AP Fox Sports 16s

Jay Bruce helped the New York Mets jump on the Miami Marlins following a 5-hour, 35-minute rain delay, capping a long, soggy day with a 13-0 win.

