Wheeler dominates Marlins in rain-soaked affair

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- After a 5-hour, 35-minute rain delay, Zack Wheeler finally took the mound on Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. ET. He threw eight shutout innings, not fazed by the weather or anything else around him. The starter was impeccable on the mound in the Mets'.

