New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeff McNeil gives credit to Mets vet after his latest multi-hit night
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 6m
Jeff McNeil had another multi-hit night in the Mets’ 13-0 win over the Marlins Wednesday night, and he credits Jay Bruce with at least some of his success. “I talk to him a lot about hitting
Tweets
-
Vladimir Namestnikov needs to be THAT player. #NYR https://t.co/8BGhjGHk20Blogger / Podcaster
-
Why Ezekiel Elliott isn't panicking about the #Cowboys after Week 1 https://t.co/aluyMoIWZCBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @espn: Take a bow ?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeff McNeil keeps raking but he's sharing some of the credit with this veteran #Met https://t.co/f0OOfunH8bBlogger / Podcaster
-
Forgotten SEC powerhouse Auburn will cover against LSU https://t.co/sr5890SwXeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Take 2: #Mets and Marlins have another doubleheader https://t.co/67SGc51aOoBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets