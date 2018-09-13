New York Mets
Mets Weather 5 1/2-Hour Rain Delay To Beat Marlins
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 46s
The teams were set to play a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday to make up Monday's rainout, but the nightcap was pushed to Thursday. They now will play two games beginning at 3:10 p.m. to conclude a four-game series.
