New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-02-14-at-7.16.06-pm

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets hand in 5.5 hour rain delay, but that’s not even why I am upset

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 52s

So much to hate again today. So why am I upset? My morning started with this article with the headline Callaway on Mets Spirit: We Didn’t Quit. Just go fuck yourselves. The Mickey Mafia is back.  I mean seriously fuck you with that. Then let’s talk about.

Tweets