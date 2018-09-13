New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets hand in 5.5 hour rain delay, but that’s not even why I am upset
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 52s
So much to hate again today. So why am I upset? My morning started with this article with the headline Callaway on Mets Spirit: We Didn’t Quit. Just go fuck yourselves. The Mickey Mafia is back. I mean seriously fuck you with that. Then let’s talk about.
Tweets
-
RT @adamgfisher: If you look at his history, nagging injuries seem to be a pretty big culprit with regard to his poor performances.… https://t.co/B2jvxmZKZzBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jay Bruce in 16 games since returning from the DL: .275/.362/.569 with 3 doubles, 4 homers, 10 RBI and 7 BB/10KBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets hand in 5.5 hour rain delay, but that’s not even why I am upset… https://t.co/iNvxLpPr93Blogger / Podcaster
-
Latest Post: Wheeler Dazzles With Eight Shutout Innings https://t.co/YBT3H11Ud9 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Wheeler Dazzles in Complete Game Shutout https://t.co/YBT3H11Ud9 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @YankeesWFAN: Yankees are 7-9 last 16 games. Have to play even with A’s for the next 16 to avoid going on the road October 3rd. Can they do it?TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets