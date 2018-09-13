New York Mets

BP Mets
Dbbzly7w0aahyyn

Game Recap September 12: Why?

by: David Capobianco Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m

There were probably a couple thousand people who arrivedat Citi Field at 4 p.m. to see the 65-78 Mets play the 57-86 Marlins in a meaningless September doubleheader. Dont worry.

Tweets