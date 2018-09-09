New York Mets

Fox Sports
091318-fsf-mlb-miami-marlins-new-york-mets-doubleheader-preview-pi.vresize.1200.630.high.11

Preview: Marlins, Mets try to find way to finish with another scheduled doubleheader

by: foxsports Fox Sports 4m

After a days of rain and postponed games, the Miami Marlins and New York Mets try to finish off their series with a doubleheader Thursday.

Tweets