New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-535882886

Report: Mets hopeful Wright can play in final homestand

by: Jason Wilson The Score 6m

New York Mets third baseman David Wright hasn't played a major-league game since May 2016, but he and the team are apparently aiming for a brief return before the season ends.Wright is hopeful to return for at least two games during the Mets' final...

Tweets