David Wright to be activated for Mets' final homestand, will start on Sept. 29 vs. Marlins

September 13, 2018

Mets captain David Wright will be activated from the disabled list on Sept. 25 for the Mets' final homestand this season. Wright will start at third base for the Mets on Sept. 29 against the Marlins,

