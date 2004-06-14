New York Mets
David Wright to be activated for Mets' final homestand, will start on Sept. 29 vs. Marlins | Newsday
by: Newsday.com sports@newsday.com Updated September 13, 2018 1:56 PM — Newsday 12m
Mets captain David Wright will be activated from the disabled list on Sept. 25 for the Mets' final homestand this season. Wright will start at third base for the Mets on Sept. 29 against the Marlins,
