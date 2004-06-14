New York Mets

Ackert: David Wright's Amazin' Mets career deserves this final bow

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 3m

In the catacombs of Wrigley Field, exhausted and exhilarated, David Wright stood on a wooden box, surrounded by reporters.

