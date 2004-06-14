New York Mets

Big League Stew
4fb4ec4747c0570525f5f58a2733329d

David Wright will be activated by Mets for one final homestand before likely retiring

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1m

New York Mets will activate veteran third baseman David Wright for the team&apos;s final games at Citi Field this season.

Tweets