New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
1031699664

New York Mets: R.A. Dickey is right that Jacob deGrom should win Cy Young award

by: Alex Jordan Fansided: Empire Writes Back 39s

The last New York Mets pitcher to win the Cy Young award, R.A.  Dickey, is rooting for Jacob  deGrom to win the Cy Young award this year. It's no secret ...

Tweets