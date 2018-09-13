New York Mets

Mets Merized
Steven-matz-homer

Game Recap: Back-to-Back Homers Give Mets Walk-Off Win

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 26s

Steven Matz took the hill for the New York Mets against the Miami Marlins and their young flamethrower, Sandy Alcantara.Matz helped out his own cause, crushing his first MLB homer in the secon

Tweets