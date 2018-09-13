New York Mets

New York Post
David_wright-2

David Wright set Mets standard off the field as much as on it

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 8m

He lacked the grandeur of Tom Seaver, the sex appeal of Mike Piazza and Keith Hernandez and the highlight-film explosiveness of Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden. But David Wright belongs on any

Tweets