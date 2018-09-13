New York Mets

Conforto, Frazier go back-to-back for walk-off Mets win over Marlins

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Down 3-2 in the bottom of the 9th with two outs, Michael Conforto tied the game with a solo home run then Todd Frazier blasted a walk-off home run for a thrilling 4-3 win over the Marlins in game one of Thursday's doubleheader.

