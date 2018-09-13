New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11188512_154511658_lowres-560x410

MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets (Game 2)

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 13m

Thursday, September 13, 2018 Citi Field • Flushing, N.Y.Game 2: RHP Jeff Brigham (0-1, 9.00) vs. LHP Jason Vargas (5-9, 6.75)SNY • WOR 710 AM • 104.3 WAXQ-FM HD 2 • ESPN 1050 AM

Tweets