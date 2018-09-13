New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Davidwright

David Wright Will Get His Last Hurrah From The Mets September 29

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 8m

Following intense financial negotiations between the Mets and David Wright, the longtime face of the franchise will be activated on September 25 as another bat off the bench. On September 29, the final Mets home game, Wright will start and play third base

Tweets