Sandy Alcantara electric again, but Marlins fall to Mets in Game 1 of doubleheader

by: foxsports Fox Sports 16m

Peter O'Brien and Isaac Galloway hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning as the Miami Marlins dropped Game 1 of the doubleheader to the Mets.

