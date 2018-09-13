New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-13-at-1.40.34-pm-1

Hey @mets, you should all wear orange undershirts for David Wright on September 29

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 29s

I propose that the Mets wear orange undershirts on 9/29, If you have followed me for years you know I love me some “uniform violations” (they are MLB’s rules, not mine) In the past, the above was a violation…. Orange is not the team’s primary color, and..

Tweets