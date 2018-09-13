New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-13-at-1.40.34-pm

LOLMets promoted “Davis Wright” news conference

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 27s

I need to shake myself out of the David Wright Blues, so let me go for some LOLMets action.   This screen grab is from Mets.com about 1:40pm.  I know the guy was gone a long time, but is the Mets’ social media intern like 11 years old? I’m totally making.

Tweets